AdaptiveCpp 23.10 Alpha Released For What Was hipSYCL / OpenSYCL

19 October 2023
AdaptiveCpp 23.10 has been released for this open-source project formerly known as hipSYCL and OpenSYCL for aiming to provide an open-source project around SYCL and C++ standard parallelism that can target all major CPU and GPU platforms.

AdaptiveCpp continues to work on supporting a variety of compilation flows and targeting a range of GPUs and CPUs for this project focused on embracing SYCL and C++ standard parallelism programming models.

With the AdaptiveCpp 23.10 Alpha pre-release there are various fixes, a new "minimal" install script, various continuous integration (CI) updates, updates around SYCL 2020 specification support, the C++ standard parallelism offloading support to AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, a new instant submission mode, fixes for building against LLVM 18, and a variety of other improvements.

Downloads and more information on today's AdaptiveCpp 23.10 Alpha release via GitHub.
