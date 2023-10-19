Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
AdaptiveCpp 23.10 Alpha Released For What Was hipSYCL / OpenSYCL
AdaptiveCpp continues to work on supporting a variety of compilation flows and targeting a range of GPUs and CPUs for this project focused on embracing SYCL and C++ standard parallelism programming models.
With the AdaptiveCpp 23.10 Alpha pre-release there are various fixes, a new "minimal" install script, various continuous integration (CI) updates, updates around SYCL 2020 specification support, the C++ standard parallelism offloading support to AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, a new instant submission mode, fixes for building against LLVM 18, and a variety of other improvements.
Downloads and more information on today's AdaptiveCpp 23.10 Alpha release via GitHub.