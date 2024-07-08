ASUS EC Sensors Linux Driver Adding Support For The ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 July 2024 at 06:22 AM EDT. 4 Comments
HARDWARE
For those with an ASUS ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI motherboard or thinking of getting one for this high-end AMD Ryzen 7000 series platform, the Linux support is taking another small step forward.

The ASUS ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI is a high-end ($425 USD currently at Amazon.com, affiliate link) AM5 Ryzen motherboard that comes complete with both 10Gb and 2.5Gb Ethernet, WiFi 6E, 16+2 power, and other workstation class features. The ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI already runs fine with Linux just as most AM5 desktop motherboards do when it comes to core functionality, but the area where recent motherboards often struggle with under Linux is on the sensor monitoring side.

ASUS ProArt X670E CREATOR WIFI motherboard


Since Linux 6.3 this motherboard has already supported monitoring some sensors with the NCT6775 driver for hardware monitoring. With the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle support for this motherboard is being added to the ASUS EC Sensors driver.

This forthcoming support allows for CPU and motherboard temperature monitoring by way of the embedded controller (EC) on this motherboard. The "asus-ec-sensors" driver support for this motherboard is being added via this commit in hwmon-next ahead of the Linux 6.11 merge window opening in the next week or two.
4 Comments
Related News
More HID BPF Functionality & New Drivers For Linux 6.11
Linux Seeing Improved Support For The Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS ARM Laptop After Five Years
Linux 6.11 To Upstream Support For Mobileye EyeQ 6H SoC
Linux Kernel Patches Posted For The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Board
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Powered ASUS Vivobook S15 Laptop Seeing Linux Patches
Reverse-Engineered Vivante Driver Brings Improved Performance & Fixes For Linux 6.11
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
Fedora 41 Looks To Finally Say Goodbye To Python 2.7