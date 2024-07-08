Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
ASUS EC Sensors Linux Driver Adding Support For The ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI
The ASUS ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI is a high-end ($425 USD currently at Amazon.com, affiliate link) AM5 Ryzen motherboard that comes complete with both 10Gb and 2.5Gb Ethernet, WiFi 6E, 16+2 power, and other workstation class features. The ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI already runs fine with Linux just as most AM5 desktop motherboards do when it comes to core functionality, but the area where recent motherboards often struggle with under Linux is on the sensor monitoring side.
Since Linux 6.3 this motherboard has already supported monitoring some sensors with the NCT6775 driver for hardware monitoring. With the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle support for this motherboard is being added to the ASUS EC Sensors driver.
This forthcoming support allows for CPU and motherboard temperature monitoring by way of the embedded controller (EC) on this motherboard. The "asus-ec-sensors" driver support for this motherboard is being added via this commit in hwmon-next ahead of the Linux 6.11 merge window opening in the next week or two.