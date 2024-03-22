Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
AOMP 19.0-0 Released For AMD's OpenMP Offloading Compiler
The version bump with AOMP 19.0-0 comes as a result of now tracking the latest LLVM/Clang 19.0 upstream Git given the recent stable release of LLVM/Clang 18. With this AOMP 19.0-0 release they are now building against the ROCm 6.0.2 sources, defaults now not to use multiple SDMA engines, performance improvements, ROCgdb support for the GFX1103 GPU, and various other fixes.
The AOMP 19.0-0 sources as well as binaries for Ubuntu, SUSE, and RHEL/CentOS systems can be obtained from GitHub.