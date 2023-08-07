AMDVLK 2023.Q3.1 Released With Phoenix APU Support, Performance Tuning
AMDVLK 2023.Q3.1 is out this morning as the first update to AMD's official open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver since mid-June.
AMDVLK 2023.Q3.1 rolls out support for Phoenix APUs for handling the very latest AMD Ryzen 7040 series mobile/laptop SoCs. There is also updating against the Vulkan 1.3.257 headers, enabling support for the Vulkan EXT_image_drm_format_modifier extension, and performance tuning for Wolfenstein Youngblood.
AMDVLK 2023.Q3.1 fixes include addressing corruption issues within Wolfenstein II The New Colossus and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The AMDVLK driver also has a fix for incorrect UV coordinates in the X-Plane 12 flight simulator.
The new AMDVLK 2023.Q3.1 Vulkan driver is available from GitHub. For Linux gamers and most enthusiasts though they find better support and performance using the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver that is backed by Valve, Red Hat, and other developers.
