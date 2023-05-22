Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
AMDVLK 2023.Q2.2 Brings New Extension For VKD3D-Proton, Performance Tuning
With today's AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver update there is support for VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type, the Vulkan extension worked on by Valve as part of Direct3D over Vulkan handling. VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type usage allows reducing the descriptor memory footprint and can yield much more efficient emulation of the raw Direct3D 12 (D3D12) binding model. VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type driver support is a win for VKD3D-Proton usage for D3D12 games on Linux with Steam Play.
Mesa's RADV driver has supported VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type since Mesa 22.3 last year while now at least there is AMDVLK support too.
Today's update also has performance tuning for multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) image copy for games like Rage 2 on Steam Play.
The other notable addition with today's AMDVLK release is adding Mid-Command Buffer Preemption (MCBP) support for RDNA2 GPUs.
- Update Khronos Vulkan Headers to 1.3.250
- Update supported CTS to 1.3.3.1
- Expose extension VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type
- Expose supported SPIR-V Capabilities/Extensions in amdllpc
- Performance tuning for MSAA image copy for games such as Rage2, etc.
- Add MCBP support for Navi3x
Plus there is a handful of bug fixes - including a corruption fix for Zink on AMDVLK. Source code downloads along with RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu binaries of AMDVLK 2023.Q2.2 are available from GitHub.