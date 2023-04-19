AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 Brings Mesh Shaders, Several New Vulkan Extensions

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 April 2023 at 06:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMD has published AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 as their first official open-source Vulkan driver update for the quarter that for Linux users serves as an alternative to the Mesa RADV driver or the code bundled up into their Radeon Software packaged driver.

With AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 there are several new Vulkan extensions supported and other enhancements with this being their first open-source Vulkan driver update since the middle of March.

New extensions found with AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 include VK_KHR_map_memory2, VK_EXT_image_sliced_view_of_3d, VK_EXT_vertex_input_dynamic_state, VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3, VK_EXT_shader_module_identifier, VK_EXT_mesh_shader, VK_EXT_pipeline_library_group_handles, and VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer. Overall a nice set of updates, especially with now having mesh shader support and some of the other extensions also being useful for Steam Play with DXVK / VKD3D-Proton.

AMD RDNA3


Radeon GPUs have supported mesh shading functionality since the RDNA2 / Navi 2 GPUs and the RADV driver has already exposed VK_EXT_mesh_shader while it's nice that AMDVLK has finally joined the party. The formal Vulkan extension for mesh shaders was published last September.

In addition to the handful of new Vulkan extensions, AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 also now supports Navi 3x GPUs' new floating point instructions. The Vulkan API headers have also been updated against the v1.3.246 release.

Rounding out this release are a few bug fixes for Vulkan CTS failures and other issues being sorted out. The AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 source code as well as Ubuntu and Red Hat Enterprise Linux binaries can be found on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Renewed Work For ACO Compiler Support With The RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver
AMD Squeezes In AMDGPU Fixes, FPO/FAMS Display Power Savings For Linux 6.4
RADV Lands Shader Caching For Graphics Pipeline Libraries
RADV Sees Experimental Fragment Shader Interlock - Important For Emulators, D3D12
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Seeing More Patches Around Multi-XCC Support
AMD Adds New Option To Help Improve Debugging With RADV & RadeonSI Drivers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default