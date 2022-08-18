AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 Brings Some Performance Tuning For Linux Gamers

AMD has published their latest routine snapshot of AMDVLK, their official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems that is derived from their internal cross-platform Vulkan driver sources and is an alternative to the unofficial but popular Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver.AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 is out today with just a few changes to this open-source AMD Vulkan driver. Most significant with AMDVLk 2022.Q3.3 is some performance tuning work on some additional games -- both native as well as Windows games running on Linux by way of Steam Play.



Total War: Warhammer III made its debut on Linux earlier this summer thanks to Feral Interactive.