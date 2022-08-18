AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 Brings Some Performance Tuning For Linux Gamers
AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 is out today with just a few changes to this open-source AMD Vulkan driver. Most significant with AMDVLk 2022.Q3.3 is some performance tuning work on some additional games -- both native as well as Windows games running on Linux by way of Steam Play.
Total War: Warhammer III made its debut on Linux earlier this summer thanks to Feral Interactive.
Total War: Warhammer III that was recently released for Linux by Feral Interactive should be seeing better performance with this new AMDVLK revision. Meanwhile the games Rage 2, Rainbow Six: Extraction, and Rainbow Six: Siege running on Linux by way of Steam Play should also be enjoying better performance on Radeon GPUs with this new open-source AMD driver update.
AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 also has updates to the Vulkan API header files, support for IB2 dumping in the PAL command dumper, a robustness fix for VK_EXT_private_data, and other changes.
AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 can be downloaded from GitHub in source form as well as binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS platforms.