AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 Brings Some Performance Tuning For Linux Gamers

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 August 2022 at 05:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD has published their latest routine snapshot of AMDVLK, their official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems that is derived from their internal cross-platform Vulkan driver sources and is an alternative to the unofficial but popular Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver.

AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 is out today with just a few changes to this open-source AMD Vulkan driver. Most significant with AMDVLk 2022.Q3.3 is some performance tuning work on some additional games -- both native as well as Windows games running on Linux by way of Steam Play.


Total War: Warhammer III made its debut on Linux earlier this summer thanks to Feral Interactive.


Total War: Warhammer III that was recently released for Linux by Feral Interactive should be seeing better performance with this new AMDVLK revision. Meanwhile the games Rage 2, Rainbow Six: Extraction, and Rainbow Six: Siege running on Linux by way of Steam Play should also be enjoying better performance on Radeon GPUs with this new open-source AMD driver update.

AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 also has updates to the Vulkan API header files, support for IB2 dumping in the PAL command dumper, a robustness fix for VK_EXT_private_data, and other changes.

AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 can be downloaded from GitHub in source form as well as binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS platforms.
