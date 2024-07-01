Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
AMD Landing ISP 4.x IP In Linux 6.11, Strix Point & Granite Ridge IP Versions Confirmed
Notable with this pull request is adding the plumbing for the new "ISP" hardware block with upcoming AMD Ryzen SoCs. The AMD graphics ISP block for APUs is around image signal processing for the camera with various pre and post-processing operations. AMD has already upstreamed the ISP firmware indicating the presence of the ISP hardware block could be appearing in hardware sooner rather than later.
In addition to this latest pull request having the ISP 4.x plumbing, there are many bug fixes this week and updated documentation. The updated documentation confirms the IP versions of upcoming AMD products. The documentation confirms the AMD Ryzen 9000 series integrated graphics as having DCN 3.1.5, GFX 10.3.6, VCN 3.1.2, SDMA 5.2.6, and 13.0.5 MP0 IP block versions. Basically inline with expectations for continuing to be based on RDNA2 integrated graphics, but now at least the specific minor versions are known.
The updated documentation also confirms the AMD Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" hardware as having GCN 3.5.0, GFX 11.5.0, VCN 4.0.5, SDMA 6.1.0, and MP0 14.0.0. With the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series it's the RDNA 3.5 "RDNA3 refresh" integrated graphics that should be quite fun for Linux benchmarking. Again, no real surprises but at least the specific IP block versions for these products are now clear.
On the fixes side, this latest AMD pull request addresses issues with JPEG 5.x, firmware loading cleanups, GFX12 fixes for RDNA4, SR-IOV, USB4, micro engine scheduling (MES) submission fixes, RAS fixes, and other changes. See this pull request for the full list of AMDGPU/AMDKFD changes for what should be the last feature pull to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.11 merge window opening in mid-July.