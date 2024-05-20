AMDGPU ISP Firmware Upstreamed In linux-firmware.git
It was just earlier this month that AMD Linux kernel graphics driver patches appeared for introducing a new ISP hardware block for Image Signal Processing with new AMD APUs. Already the AMDGPU ISP firmware has appeared in linux-firmware.git indicating that this "ISP" block may be coming in hardware quite soon if not already quietly found within some products.
It was just two weeks ago that the AMDGPU driver ISP support appeared for this image signal processing that can tie in a laptop's camera front-end with post-processing operations accelerated on the GPU. This AMDGPU ISP is logical for helping to accelerate GPU offloading of web camera functionality and similar functionality has also been pursued by other vendors.
Coming as a surprise is that the AMDGPU ISP firmware binary has already been added to linux-firmware.git. With AMD historically not introducing their new GPU firmware files until close to launch -- though this has been improving a bit more recently to allow more time for distribution vendors to package up said firmware files -- it was surprising to see this firmware already merged into linux-firmware.git on Sunday.
This commit on Sunday adds the AMD ISP 4.1.1 firmware to this Linux Git tree as the de facto location for all Linux hardware firmware/microcode blobs. This is the first time any AMDGPU ISP firmware has appeared.
With Computex right around the corner perhaps this AMD graphics ISP support will be talked about as part of next-gen laptops for enhanced web camera capabilities.
7 Comments