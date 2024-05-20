AMDGPU ISP Firmware Upstreamed In linux-firmware.git

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 May 2024 at 08:36 AM EDT. 7 Comments
RADEON
It was just earlier this month that AMD Linux kernel graphics driver patches appeared for introducing a new ISP hardware block for Image Signal Processing with new AMD APUs. Already the AMDGPU ISP firmware has appeared in linux-firmware.git indicating that this "ISP" block may be coming in hardware quite soon if not already quietly found within some products.

It was just two weeks ago that the AMDGPU driver ISP support appeared for this image signal processing that can tie in a laptop's camera front-end with post-processing operations accelerated on the GPU. This AMDGPU ISP is logical for helping to accelerate GPU offloading of web camera functionality and similar functionality has also been pursued by other vendors.

Coming as a surprise is that the AMDGPU ISP firmware binary has already been added to linux-firmware.git. With AMD historically not introducing their new GPU firmware files until close to launch -- though this has been improving a bit more recently to allow more time for distribution vendors to package up said firmware files -- it was surprising to see this firmware already merged into linux-firmware.git on Sunday.

AMD ISP firmware


This commit on Sunday adds the AMD ISP 4.1.1 firmware to this Linux Git tree as the de facto location for all Linux hardware firmware/microcode blobs. This is the first time any AMDGPU ISP firmware has appeared.

With Computex right around the corner perhaps this AMD graphics ISP support will be talked about as part of next-gen laptops for enhanced web camera capabilities.
7 Comments
Related News
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs
AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 Driver Adds Phoenix 2 APU Support
AMD RDNA4 "GFX12" Support Merged For Mesa's RadeonSI Driver
AMD Publishes Micro Engine Scheduler "MES" Firmware Documentation
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Plumbs Integration With New ISP Hardware Block
AMD ROCm 6.1.1 Brings Fixes, Preps For Upcoming Changes & cuDNN 9.0 Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
Linux 6.9 Released With Faster Intel Core Ultra Performance, Larger Console Fonts Option
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs