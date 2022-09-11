AMD Prepares s2idle Fixes For AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Powered ASUS Laptops
For those recently picking up an ASUS laptop powered by AMD Ryzen Mobile 6000 series "Rembrandt" SoCs or considering such a device, AMD has prepared a set of fixes for the suspend-to-idle support.
Mario Limonciello who last year joined the growing AMD Linux client team has over the past year worked on temperature driver improvements, continued being active with Fwupd development, addressing various AMD Linux client hardware issues, and especially working through s2idle issues with AMD laptops.
The latest on the s2idle quest for improving the suspend-to-idle support on AMD Ryzen laptops under Linux is for addressing issues with ASUS laptops running the newest Zen 3+ Rembrandt SoCs.
He explained in a new Friday patch series:
It was reported that an ASUS Rembrandt laptop has problems with seemingly unrelated ACPI events after resuming from s2idle. Debugging the issue proved it's because ASUS has ASL that is only called when using the Microsoft GUID, not the AMD GUID.
This is a bug from ASUS firmware but this series reworks the s2idle handling for AMD to allow accounting for this in a quirk.
Additionally as this is a problem that may pop up again on other models add a module parameter that can be used to try the Microsoft GUID on a given system.
This module parameter intentionally applies to both Intel and AMD systems as the same problem could potentially exist on Intel systems that support both the Intel GUID or the Microsoft GUID.
This patch series and the mentioned new module option is s2idle.prefer_microsoft_guid=1 to force the Microsoft GUID for the LPS0 device rather than the AMD GUID.
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA707RE powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H.
The particular ASUS laptop model motivating this patch series is the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA707RE that has issues otherwise with ACPI events following an s2idle resume cycle while presumably other similar Rembrandt laptops are likely to be affected. With a quirk added, the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA707RE will have the "prefer_microsoft_guid" behavior by default once this patch series is mainlined in the Linux kernel.
