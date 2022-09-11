AMD Prepares s2idle Fixes For AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Powered ASUS Laptops

It was reported that an ASUS Rembrandt laptop has problems with seemingly unrelated ACPI events after resuming from s2idle. Debugging the issue proved it's because ASUS has ASL that is only called when using the Microsoft GUID, not the AMD GUID.



This is a bug from ASUS firmware but this series reworks the s2idle handling for AMD to allow accounting for this in a quirk.



Additionally as this is a problem that may pop up again on other models add a module parameter that can be used to try the Microsoft GUID on a given system.



This module parameter intentionally applies to both Intel and AMD systems as the same problem could potentially exist on Intel systems that support both the Intel GUID or the Microsoft GUID.



ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA707RE powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H.

The particular ASUS laptop model motivating this patch series is the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA707RE that has issues otherwise with ACPI events following an s2idle resume cycle while presumably other similar Rembrandt laptops are likely to be affected. With a quirk added, the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA707RE will have the "prefer_microsoft_guid" behavior by default once this patch series is mainlined in the Linux kernel.