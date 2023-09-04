Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Versal HBM Adaptive SoCs Enter Production
The Versal adaptive SoCs are designed for roles from AI to edge and cloud applications. These newest SoCs now in production sport HBM2e DRAM to provide a reported 6x more memory bandwidth at up to 65% lower power per bit compared to existing Versal Premium SoCs. AMD is promoting the new SoCs in addition to their performance benefits as offering better power conservation, more PCB flexibility without having to worry about traditional DDR memory, and simpler designs.
Now that the Versal HBM Adaptive SoCs have entered production, AMD has started selling the VHK158 Evaluation Kit for engineers to begin experimenting with the new SoCs. The evaluation kit features 32GB of HBM memory, 112G PAM4 transceivers, PCIe Gen5x8 and PCIe Gen4x16, two DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, and a dual core Arm Cortex-A72 as its application processors. This evaluation kit will set you back though $14,995 USD and there is a current 19 week lead time.
Those wishing to learn more about the AMD Versal HBM Adaptive SoCs entering production can do so via the AMD blog and more on the HBM SoCs via the Xilinx area.