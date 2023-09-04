AMD Versal HBM Adaptive SoCs Enter Production

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 13 September 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
AMD announced today that their Versal HBM adaptive SoCs have entered production for these newest wares with high bandwidth memory.

The Versal adaptive SoCs are designed for roles from AI to edge and cloud applications. These newest SoCs now in production sport HBM2e DRAM to provide a reported 6x more memory bandwidth at up to 65% lower power per bit compared to existing Versal Premium SoCs. AMD is promoting the new SoCs in addition to their performance benefits as offering better power conservation, more PCB flexibility without having to worry about traditional DDR memory, and simpler designs.

Now that the Versal HBM Adaptive SoCs have entered production, AMD has started selling the VHK158 Evaluation Kit for engineers to begin experimenting with the new SoCs. The evaluation kit features 32GB of HBM memory, 112G PAM4 transceivers, PCIe Gen5x8 and PCIe Gen4x16, two DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, and a dual core Arm Cortex-A72 as its application processors. This evaluation kit will set you back though $14,995 USD and there is a current 19 week lead time.

AMD Versal HBM evaluation kit


Those wishing to learn more about the AMD Versal HBM Adaptive SoCs entering production can do so via the AMD blog and more on the HBM SoCs via the Xilinx area.
Add A Comment
Related News
Expanded Platform Support For AMD Dynamic Boost Control Being Worked On For Linux
AMD UIF 1.2 Released With Initial Radeon GPU Support
AMD Preferred Core Patches Updated For Linux
AMD Open Hardware Competition Winners Announced For 2023
Some AMD CPUs To Benefit From New Micro-Optimization In Linux 6.6
AMD Publishes SEV Firmware As Open-Source
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Linux 6.6 Enables Tracking Per-CPU Cgroup CPU Usage Stats
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6