AMD Aims To Squeeze More EPYC Performance Out Of Linux With User-Space Hinting For Tasks

The current API design is experimental and is only capable of setting low-level hints. This API is not meant for public consumption and only serves as a means to test and demonstrate the efficacy of hints in helping the scheduler make optimal placement decisions based on the requirements provided by the applications. Scheduler is free to ignore the hints set by the user if it believes that following the hints will put the system in a suboptimal state.



- Motivation



The heuristics used by the scheduler today, such as the WF_SYNC flag, wake_wide() logic, etc., fall short at accurately inferring the nature of the workload in terms of whether it is preferable to consolidate a group of threads close together or if they should be spread apart. The inability to infer the nature of the workload can lead to a series of incorrect placement decisions that can be detrimental to the workload performance. The penalty seems to be severe on systems with split-LLC such as AMD EPYC.

AMD engineers are working to better optimize the Linux kernel's scheduler for split-LLC (last level cache) processor designs, namely to benefit their EPYC server processors.Ahead of a Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) session next week in Dublin where AMD will be leading a discussion over enhancing the scheduler for split-LLC architectures, K Prateek Nayak of AMD's Linux server team posted an early patch series around adding user-space hinting for task placement.The patch series is marked "request for comments" and "experimental" but it adds low-level knobs for influencing the scheduler's placement of user-space tasks depending upon hints supplied by user-space.A year ago Peter Zijlstra of Intel's Linux kernel team also suggested a high-level hinting framework may be needed for helping the kernel scheduler's task placement with the ever increasingly complex processors and workloads. Among the hints with AMD's initial patch series are for being able to prefer task placement close to the parent if there is an idle core in the local group, preferring to go with the group having the least utilization to spread out the workload, and other potential hints are also being discussed. The user-space hinting in current form is done via the prctl() interface.



AMD continues ramping up their work on the Linux kernel to better optimize it for EPYC server workloads. Additionally, AMD engineers also have been increasing their Ryzen Linux client contributions too.