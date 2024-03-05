AMD Updates FreeSync Certification Requirements For New Monitors & TVs

AMD's FreeSync adaptive synchronization technology for displays has come a long way since its 2015 debut and enjoying robust industry adoption. Given the increasing refresh rates of today's TVs and monitors, AMD has rolled out new tier requirements for FreeSync, FreeSync Premium, and FreeSync Premium Pro moving forward.In an AMD blog post today, the company announced their updated FreeSync tier requirements. Notebook display requirements for FreeSync remain the same as before while the monitor and TV refresh rate requirements for certification have been increased:

This is intended to reflect today's "best in class" standards for FreeSync moving forward. More details on the updated FreeSync requirements via the AMD community blog