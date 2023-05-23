AMD SoundWire Merged For Linux 6.4

4 May 2023
Going back to 2016 Intel began working on MIPI SoundWire support for Linux and now in 2023, AMD has joined the party with their initial AMD SoundWire support driver landing in the mainline kernel.

AMD SoundWire support can be found with their Audio Co-Processor (ACP) 6.x IP block that first was found with Rembrandt laptops. SoundWire is a MIPI standard for audio interfaces in PC and mobile hardware. Exact product plans around AMD SoundWire aren't clear with most AMD SoundWire search references pointing back to AMD's Linux patches. SoundWire is dubbed by the MIPI Alliance as "a comprehensive, unified interface for small audio peripherals."


In any event merged yesterday for Linux 6.4 is now the AMD SoundWire manager driver and related AMD bring-up code, building off the SoundWire infrastructure Intel built into the linux kernel over prior years. Similarly, AMD has also been supporting Sound Open Firmware for that open (and great) initiative having been started by Intel.

AMD SoundWire merged to Linux Git


AMD SoundWire support is the most prominent of the SoundWire changes merged for Linux 6.4. There is also Intel SoundWire updates in preparing for future platforms.
