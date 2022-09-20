AMD RDNA 3 Being Announced On 3 November

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 20 September 2022 at 09:34 AM EDT. 4 Comments
AMD --
AMD is expected to announce their Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" graphics cards on 3 November.

We've been expecting a Q4 launch for the RDNA 3 graphics processors and this morning Scott Herkelman, the SVP and GM of AMD Radeon, announced the 3 November date for the next-gen GPUs. The 3rd November for RDNA 3 isn't too surprising considering how AMD likes to be symbolic with their dates like 7nm Zen 2 processors being introduced back on July 7 (7 / 7), among other launches playing off dates/numbers in the past.

Hopefully the Linux support is in good shape for RDNA 3 graphics cards. I've been writing a lot about all the anticipated RDNA3 Linux driver work that is going in a block-by-block, IP version approach rather than past generations having the colorful codenames under monolithic patch series. It's looking good that with a recent enough Linux kernel and Mesa there should be out-of-the-box support at launch, but we'll know more come November.


AMD is now promoting a 3 November announcement date for RDNA3 GPUs, hours before NVIDIA's GTC keynote where the RTX 40 series is expected to be announced.


AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are expected to deliver significant uplift both for raw performance and performance-per-Watt over current generation Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA2" GPUs and face off against NVIDIA's imminent GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards. Stay tuned for Linux benchmarks.
4 Comments
