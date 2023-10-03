AMD PMF Firmware Added To Linux-Firmware.Git For Smart PC Solution Builder

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 October 2023 at 08:24 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD
As written about last month, AMD Linux engineers have been working on PMF Linux driver support for a "Smart PC Solutions Builder". The AMD Smart PC Solutions Builder feature is intended to provide OEMs with more control over system power/performance policies. It looks like systems making use of this feature are already to the marketplace or imminent with AMD having already landed the PMF firmware.

The Smart PC Solutions Builder feature is still being worked on for the mainline Linux kernel. It's possible we will see this feature land for the upcoming Linux 6.7 cycle. See the prior article for more background information on this Platform Management Framework (PMF) feature.

The news now though is that the PMF Smart PC Solution Builder firmware has already been added to linux-firmware.git as of last week. Even prior to getting this kernel feature upstream, the necessary firmware blob has been made public.

This commit adds the initial firmware:
"AMD PMF driver loads the PMF TA (Trusted Application) into the AMD ASP's (AMD Security Processor) TEE (Trusted Execution Environment).

PMF Trusted Application is a secured firmware placed under /lib/firmware/amdtee gets loaded only when the TEE environment is initialized. This Firmware adds the initial support for PMF Smart PC Solution Builder."

With the firmware already in linux-firmware.git, it's possible some OEMs are already employing this Smart PC Solution Builder feature. AMD tends to be not too proactive in publishing their firmware files early for unreleased hardware/features and the like, so it's possible the Smart PC Solution Builder is already used or going to be used for this generation of devices. In any event it will be interesting to see how this feature plays out for laptops and desktops with what kind of power/performance/thermal gains can be realized.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Will Finally Indicate Via /proc/cpuinfo If AMD SVM Virtualization Is Disabled
Basic AMD Pensando Elba SoC Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.7
Limited Support For The AMD Pensando Elba SoC Might Finally Land Upstream In Linux 6.7
AMD Prepares PMF Linux Driver For "Smart PC Solutions Builder"
AMD's GPUOpen Releases Updated RGP, RGA & RMV Tools For Developers
AMD ZenDNN 4.1 Released For Speeding Up Deep Learning Inference On Ryzen / EPYC CPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Firefox 118 Available With Performance Improvements, Automated Translations
Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings