AMD Open Hardware Competition Winners Announced For 2023
This AMD-Xilinx Open Hardware event is open to European university students and PhD candidates and takes place every summer. The 2023 event continues to be focused on innovating around Xilinx hardware platforms such as with their PYNQ-Z2 TUL, Xilinx Alveo U250 data center accelerator card, and Red Pitaya measurement board. The 2023 winners were awarded €2,000 cash prizes in addition to other prize considerations.
The 2023 winning projects include a fpgaConvNet-based YOLO accelerator, an AI-augmented barcode reader built atop the Kria KV260, and a low-power accelerator for a wearable optical brain computer interface, among others. The winning projects along with the other participating university/PhD projects for the 2023 Open Hardware competition can be found via OpenHW.eu.