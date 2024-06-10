Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Posts New Linux Patches For Per-Core CPU Energy Counters
The patch series posted on Monday morning by AMD's Dhananjay Ugwekar adds a new "power_per_core" PMU metric as a per-core energy counter. Ugwekar explained in the patch series:
"Currently the energy-cores event in the power PMU aggregates energy consumption data at a package level. On the other hand the core energy RAPL counter in AMD CPUs has a core scope (which means the energy consumption is recorded separately for each core). Earlier efforts to add the core event in the power PMU had failed, due to the difference in the scope of these two events. Hence, there is a need for a new core scope PMU.
This patchset adds a new "power_per_core" PMU alongside the existing "power" PMU, which will be responsible for collecting the new "energy-per-core" event."
With this there's the ability to now see on a per-core basis the energy use to complement the existing socket/package-level use.
The patches for this per-core energy counter support are now out for review and will hopefully make it to the mainline kernel now that it works around last year's obstacle to the support.