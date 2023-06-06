More AMD Heterogeneous System Patches Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.5

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 June 2023 at 06:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
A few new AMD heterogeneous system patches have been queued via TIP.git ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.5 kernel merge window. These newest AMD Linux patches are focused on proper heterogeneous system enumeration for AMD data center systems sporting the Instinct MI200 and newer accelerators.

The AMD EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) driver is being extended with support for AMD Heterogeneous Family 19h Model 30h-3Fh processors. The 300+ lines of new code patch explains:
"AMD Family 19h Model 30h-3Fh systems can be connected to AMD MI200 accelerator/GPU devices such that the CPU and GPU data fabrics are connected together. In this configuration, the CPU manages error logging and reporting for MCA banks located on the GPUs. This includes HBM memory errors reported from Unified Memory Controllers (UMCs) on the GPUs. The GPU memory errors are handled like CPU memory errors.

AMD CPU UMC support in EDAC can be re-used for GPU UMC support. However, keeping them separate means drastic changes in one path (e.g. to support newer products) should have less impact on the other path."

This follows other recent AMD Linux kernel patches for extending their EDAC driver for GPUs.


Another patch queued ahead of Linux 6.5 adds more documentation around the AMD heterogeneous system enumeration with EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.


This also included other related patches to this work that have all been collected into TIP.git's ras/core branch ahead of the Linux 6.5 merge window opening in a few weeks. It's good seeing more of the AMD EPYC + Instinct heterogeneous compute capabilities working their way to the mainline Linux kernel.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
AMD Has Open-Source Ryzen AI Demo Code - But Only For Windows
Linux 6.5 Scheduler Patch Will To Help AMD Systems With Multiple LLCs Per Die
AMD Working On WiFi RFI Interference Mitigation For Linux
AMD Posts QDMA Linux Driver For Review
AMD EDAC Linux Driver Being Extended To Support Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix