LACT 0.5.3 Released For Managing AMD Graphics Cards Under Linux

With the absence of any official AMD Radeon graphics control panel / settings GUI for Linux enthusiasts/gamers, there are several open-source projects striving to be a viable Radeon GUI control area for Linux gamers/enthusiasts. LACT 0.5.3 was released this weekend as the newest version of this option for AMD Radeon information reporting, GPU overclocking, fan control, power/thermal monitoring, and additional power state configurations.LACT 0.5.3 is the newest version of this unofficial AMDGPU Linux controller for managing and overclocking of Radeon HD 7000 series and newer graphics cards using the AMDGPU kernel driver. On a technical side, LACT relies on Rust and GTK4 to the excitement of some.LACT 0.5.3 adds support for displaying the current graphics clock "current_gfxclk", information around GPU throttling is now reported, improved fan control for older GPUs, improved fan curve point adjustments, many bug fixes, and other enhancements.

LACT 0.5.3 downloads are available via GitHub both of the open-source code and binaries for Debian / Ubuntu / Fedora / openSUSE.