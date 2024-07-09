AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.1 Released With FSR 3.1 + Breadcrumbs & Brixelizer

9 July 2024
AMD's GPUOpen group this morning released the FidelityFX SDK 1.1 version that incorporates FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 (FSR 3.1) as the newet version of their game upscaling tech. Plus it introduces new components in the for of the Breadcrumbs Library and Brixelizer.

The FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 release enhances this upscaling tech with reduced ghosting, better convergence speed, and less flickering. Frame pacing with FSR 3.1 has been improved along with some API enhancements and various other fixes and refinements.

New features in the FidelityFX SDK 1.1 version include the Breadcrumbs Library as a new means to help detect sources of GPU crashes. The Breadcrumbs Library provides new markets for helping to track down the causes of crashes.

Brixelizer 1.0 is also new to this SDK and is an optimized GPU sparse distance field builder. There is also Brixelizer GI 1.0 for compute-based real-time dynamic global illumination.

For those interested in Microsoft GDK for bringing the FidelityFX features to the Xbox / GDK, there is now support for natively compiling to Microsoft GDK for the desktop and Xbox Series X/S.

Downloads and more details on the FidelityFX SDK 1.1 changes via GitHub. Over on GPUOpen.com is more information about the SDK v1.1 release
