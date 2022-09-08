AMD Releases FidelityFX Super Resolution FSR 2.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 September 2022 at 09:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD's GPUOpen group has released an updated version of FidelityFX Super Resolution 2. The new FSR 2.1 brings quality enhancements and a reduction in artifacts as the primary benefits over the original FSR2 that was unvelied earlier this year and open-sourced during the summer.

FidelityFX FSR2 v2.1.0 is focused on improving the image quality and "significantly reducing" artifacts around ghosting and shimmering. FSR 2.1 remains API-compatible with FSR 2.0.


FSR 2.1 makes use of motion vector divergence to diminish locked pixels, improved disocculsuion logic, moving some half-precision operations to full-precision for better quality, reactive mask dilation and numerical range improvements, composition and transparency mask updates, and more.

Downloads and more details on FidelityFX FSR 2.1 via GPUOpen.com.
