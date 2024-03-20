AMD FSR 3.1 Announced With Vulkan Support

AMD used the Game Developers Conference (GDC 2024) this week to announce FSR 3.1, the latest iteration of their FidelityFX Super Resolution tech for game upscaling.FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 brings upscaling image quality improvements by way of improved temporary stability at rest and in motion to yield less flickering/shimmering. FSR 3.1 should also result in less ghosting and better detail preservation.FSR 3.1 is also notable in that it can now be used with other upscaling solutions. Plus with FSR 3.1 they are now offering Vulkan API support, with FSR 3.0 having been Direct3D 12 focused. The Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK) is also now supported for allowing FSR3 on Xbox games. At least with Vulkan API support now in FSR 3.1 opens up the possibilities for Linux-native games seeing support.

More details on today's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 announcement via community.amd.com . This seems to be an announcement-only today with the FidelityFX SDK on GitHub still pointing to v3.0.4 as the latest version. (Update: It looks like the FSR 3.1 availability is set for next quarter.)