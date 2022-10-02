We Need Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
AMD Publishes New Family 19h CPU Microcode
AMD Family 19h is for Zen 3 and Zen 3+ processors as well as the newly-launched Zen 4 processors, initially with the Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors. On Friday an uodated Family 19h microcode binary was uploaded to this de facto location for Linux firmware/microcode.
Unfortunately, the new CPU microcode continues to arrive without any public change-log. So at this point we are unaware of any notable new or improved functionality, any prominent fixes, or if it's an update in the name of security. They unfortunately aren't required to provide any sort of public change-log with the firmware/microcode updates being merged into linux-firmware.git.
In any event, if you want the very fresh AMD Family 19h CPU microcode you can find it now via linux-firmware.git.