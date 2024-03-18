Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Posts Updated Linux Patches For P-State Core Performance Boost
AMD with the Linux kernel has previously ensured Core Performance Boost gets enabled statically while this recent effort allows for run-time/dynamic toggling of Core Performance Boost support.
AMD engineers posted the P-State driver support patches back in January and today are up to their sixth revision as they continue undergoing patch review for eventual mainlining in the Linux kernel.
With these patches the Core Performance Boost state for capable AMD systems can be toggled via the new /sys/devices/system/cpu/amd_pstate/cpb_boost interface. with a 1 or a 0 for disabled.
Those interested can find the new v6 patches for this AMD Core Performance Boost control via the Linux kernel mailing list.
AMD today also sent out an eighth round of AMD P-State fixes and enhancements to that Linux CPU frequency scaling driver. Hopefully both patch series get buttoned up in time for the Linux v6.10 kernel cycle this summer.