AMD Posts Updated Linux Patches For P-State Core Performance Boost

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 18 March 2024 at 06:23 AM EDT. 1 Comment
While AMD P-State driver's Preferred Core support was merged for Linux 6.9, another notable addition to this driver is still undergoing the patch review process: Core Performance Boost.

AMD with the Linux kernel has previously ensured Core Performance Boost gets enabled statically while this recent effort allows for run-time/dynamic toggling of Core Performance Boost support.

AMD engineers posted the P-State driver support patches back in January and today are up to their sixth revision as they continue undergoing patch review for eventual mainlining in the Linux kernel.

With these patches the Core Performance Boost state for capable AMD systems can be toggled via the new /sys/devices/system/cpu/amd_pstate/cpb_boost interface. with a 1 or a 0 for disabled.

AMD Ryzen CPU package


Those interested can find the new v6 patches for this AMD Core Performance Boost control via the Linux kernel mailing list.

AMD today also sent out an eighth round of AMD P-State fixes and enhancements to that Linux CPU frequency scaling driver. Hopefully both patch series get buttoned up in time for the Linux v6.10 kernel cycle this summer.
