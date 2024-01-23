Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD's Advanced Media Framework Adds Pro Vulkan & Experimental RADV Support
The AMF SDK abstracts much of the platform hardware/software details and makes it easier for multimedia applications to target DirectX / OpenGL / OpenCL with interoperability support across the APIs. Notable with today's AMF 1.4.33 release is AMF on Linux can now be used with the AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan driver, which is distributed as part of their packaged Radeon Software for Linux driver that is their official Vulkan driver built against their proprietary shader compiler.
Of interest to more Phoronix readers is the fact that AMF SDK 1.4.33 adds experimental support for interfacing with the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" that is more commonly used by Linux gamers and enthusiasts. It's great seeing AMD AMF finally support RADV and their own Pro Vulkan driver options.
- Added native DX12 support for encoding and PreAnalysis
- Vulkan encoder became independent from Vulkan driver
- Switched to public Vulkan Khronos extensions for decoder
- AMF on Linux can now be used with AMD Pro Vulkan, and experimentally with RADV drivers
- Improvements to sample presenters
For Windows users the AMF 1.4.33 update adds native DirectX 12 support for video encoding and pre-analysis.
Downloads and more details on the AMF SDK 1.4.33 release via GitHub.