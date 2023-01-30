New Patches Wire Up ACPI Support For RISC-V On Linux

A set of 24 Linux kernel patches today wire up the basic ACPI infrastructure support for the RISC-V processor architecture.

Sunil V L of Ventana Micro Systems, a company aiming to be the "RISC-V Performance Leader" that was founded in 2018, sent out the Linux kernel patches for enabling the Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI) infrastructure on RISC-V. Ventana has been working on ACPI for RISC-V for the past few years.

Ventana RISC-V ACPI presentation from RISC-V Summit 2021


From Ventana there is a PDF presentation from the RISC-V Summit 2021 with more background information on the effort. Additionally there is the upstream RISC-V ACPI platform specification for the ACPI requirements for RISC-V server class platforms.

With today's 24 patches this ACPI support has so far been tested with QEMU while presumably Ventana is working on bringing server-class RISC-V hardware to market that will make use of ACPI.
