AMDGPU X.Org 22.0 Driver Released With AsyncFlipSecondaries, GLAMOR Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 February 2022 at 07:09 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
For those relying upon the open-source AMD Linux graphics driver stack and continuing to use an X.Org Server rather than Wayland and not using the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver, xf86-video-amdgpu 22.0 is out today to improve the X.Org experience for Radeon graphics.

Out today is the latest infrequent update to xf86-video-amdgpu, the DDX driver for use with the X.Org Server that is seldom updated these days due to the most interesting work taking place on the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver and then the OpenGL/Vulkan drivers within Mesa.

One notable change with xf86-video-amdgpu is adding the "AsyncFlipSecondaries" driver option, which behaves the same as the xf86-video-modesetting option introduced last year. Enabling AsyncFlipSecondaries allows for non-vsynced flips for secondary display outputs. This improves the multi-monitor experience especially for mirror/clone mode and where primarily caring just about the best experience / page-flipping on the primary monitor and don't necessarily mind tearing on secondary displays -- especially if your primary monitor is a higher refresh rate than the secondary displays. More details on this option adapted for the AMDGPU DDX via last year's article: X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience.

There is also a GLAMOR fix around tiled distortion for shared pixmaps between APU and GPU setups. And there is a second GLAMOR fix for shared pixmaps due to the scanout usage flag not being set that could result in GPU artifacts for some scenarios.


Today's new update is for the AMDGPU DDX, not to be confused with the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver or the AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end.


There's just this handful of changes with today's xf86-video-amdgpu 22.0 release, which is the first since last July but again not much exciting work happens in the X.Org DDX driver space these days.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2022.Q1.3 Vulkan Driver Released With A Few Fixes
AMD Sends In Bits Of New Hardware Blocks For Linux 5.18 Radeon Updates
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Could See Improved Test Coverage Thanks To Google
AMD ROCm 5.0.1 Released - Begins Moving HIPCC/HIPCONFIG From Perl Scripts To Binaries
Radeon Vulkan Driver Lands Dynamic VRS To Help With Power Savings - Helps The Steam Deck
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
AMD Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Zen 3 CPUs
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
PostgreSQL Begins Working On Zstd Compression Support
Linux On The Apple M1 Preparing Better Performance With In-Development CPUFreq Driver
Bcachefs Might Be Ready For Upstreaming In Linux This Year
Clutter Is Being Officially Retired