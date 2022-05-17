openSUSE Leap 15.4 Nears Release, RCs Now Available

OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 betas began rolling out in March and now this distribution with shared sources to SUSE Linux Enterprise has advanced to the release candidate period.
The openSUSE Leap 15.4 builds now being produced are being treated as release candidate quality. Leap Micro is also now considered "RC" for that lightweight operating system focused on host-container and virtualized workloads.
Current plans are for openSUSE Leap 15.4's "Gold Master" build to happen around 27 May.
Those interested in trying out the openSUSE Leap 15.4 release candidate builds that mirror SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4 can find more details on this near-final development phase via news.opensuse.org.
