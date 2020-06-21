WireGuard Support Merged Into Upstream OpenBSD
Following WireGuard being merged into Linux 5.6, the attention turned in recent months by WireGuard developers onto seeing their kernel port upstreamed in OpenBSD. As of this weekend, the WireGuard upstreaming in OpenBSD is their latest accomplishment.

It was just last month we reported on the WireGuard port to the OpenBSD kernel and their hopes of upstreaming it. That goal has already been reached as of today.

Hitting the latest OpenBSD development code is the "WG" kernel driver providing WireGuard VPN connection support. WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld commented after it landed that the upstreaming process for OpenBSD was "extremely pleasant" and turned out well for what should make its debut in OpenBSD 6.8.
