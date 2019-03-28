Wayland's Weston 6.0 Compositor Released With New Remoting/Streaming Plug-In
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 28 March 2019 at 05:11 AM EDT.
Last week marked the release of Wayland 1.17 but at the time the Weston compositor update wasn't ready to ship, but overnight it has now set sail. Weston 6.0 is the latest Wayland reference compositor release with many improvements over its predecessor.

Weston 6.0 features updates to its FreeRDP 2.0 back-end, the Meson build system is now preferred over GNU Autotools, XDG-Shell stable is now supported, IVI (in-vehicle infotainment) improvements, an option to prefer the Pixman renderer, output streaming support via the new "remoting" plug-in, and other additions.

This new "remoting" plug-in allows for virtual output streaming and can be used for screen-casting/streaming using MJPEG with RTP and GStreamer.

The very brief Weston 6.0 release announcement by Derek Foreman can be read on the Wayland mailing list.

If you want to get involved and help ensure Weston 7.0 as the next step will be a great release, Weston could really use more developers.
