Jonas Ådahl of Red Hat today released a new version of Wayland-Protocols, the collection of stable and unstable protocols for extending Wayland functionality.
With the Wayland-Protocols 1.17 release the big new feature is the initial (unstable) version of linux-explicit-synchronization. The Wayland explicit synchronization protocol provides a means of explicit per-surface buffer synchronization. This synchronization protocol is based on Google Chromium's extension (zcr_linux_explicit_synchronization_v1) and lets clients request this explicit synchronization on a per-surface basis. Google, Intel, and Collabora were involved in the formation of this extension.
The other unstable protocol addition is primary-selection, which is for mirroring the X11 "primary selection" behavior with middle-click-paste clipboard-like mechanism. The primary-selection protocol was originally written years ago by Red Hat for matching the behavior of this X11 functionality for quick copying/pasting.
The 1.17 protocols download can be found here.
