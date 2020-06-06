Vulkan SDK 1.2.141 Released With GFXReconstruct, DirectX Shader Compiler Bundled
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 6 June 2020
LunarG in cooperation with The Khronos Group has released Vulkan SDK 1.2.141.

Vulkan SDK 1.2.141 adds support for a number of newer Vulkan extensions introduced in recent versions of the specification as well as better validation coverage and bug fixes.

Notable with this Vulkan SDK release is that it now bundles GFXReconstruct, a replacement to Vktrace/Vkreplay. GFXReconstruct is a graphics API capture and replay system developed by LunarG to further improve upon earlier Vulkan capture/replay API efforts.

Also significant with this Vulkan SDK update is that it includes the open-source Microsoft DirectX Shader Compiler (DXC). This is for compiling HLSL code into SPIR-V IR for consumption by Vulkan software. The SDK integration is to the extent of shipping the dxc binary.

More details on the Vulkan SDK 1.2.141 release via LunarG.com.
