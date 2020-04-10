Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 10 April 2020 at 08:49 AM EDT. 5 Comments
SYSTEMD --
Beyond the new systemd-homed functionality, another improvement to look forward to in the systemd space this calendar year is systemd-oomd materializing as its new out-of-memory daemon.

As reported on last summer, systemd is looking to improve Linux's out-of-memory handling. To do this, systemd is working to leverage Facebook's out-of-memory daemon that was originally designed for memory pressure / out-of-memory use-cases on their servers but since then is being adapted for desktop use-cases as well.

The systemd + OOMD work has been ongoing for several months. It's looking though like the work is getting closer to mainline -- Facebook engineer Anita Zhang opened the merge request at the end of March for introducing systemd-oomd as this out-of-memory component.

The draft pull request is only tentative as while the code is functionality, there still are some items being completed and this PR is for facilitating the review process.

The systemd-oomd manager/daemon polls systemd for OOMD-enabled cgroups to monitor them and kill based on memory pressure or swap usage. A new oomd.conf configuration file allows for configuring the systemd-oomd behavior based on swap or memory pressure metrics. Cgroups need to have EnableOomdKill enabled if they want to be killed when under pressure.

Hopefully this systemd-oomd support will get squared away in time for making it into the autumn 2020 Linux distribution releases for improving the less than ideal Linux out-of-memory experience.
5 Comments
Related News
Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed
Systemd 245 RC2 Released With Systemd-Homed, Partitioner + More
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Systemd Will Be Working To Improve Out-Of-Memory Linux Handling With Facebook OOMD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Has Landed In Linux 5.7
AMD's Marek Olšák Lands Even More OpenGL Threading Improvements Into Mesa 20.1