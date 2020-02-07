Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented

Coming with the imminent systemd 245 is systemd-homed that is making fundamental changes to Linux home directories. Systemd lead developer Lennart Poettering presented at FOSDEM 2020 last weekend on systemd-homed and that video recording is now up.
Systemd-homed is focused on offering easier migration of home directories from system-to-system, better home directory encryption handling, better self containment, new user record formats, and more.
For those wanting to learn more about Homed from Lennart, there is an hour long video recording talking specifically about this new systemd feature. See the WebM/VP9 recording or the MP4 recording.
