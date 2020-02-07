Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 7 February 2020 at 12:09 AM EST. 5 Comments
SYSTEMD --
Coming with the imminent systemd 245 is systemd-homed that is making fundamental changes to Linux home directories. Systemd lead developer Lennart Poettering presented at FOSDEM 2020 last weekend on systemd-homed and that video recording is now up.

Systemd-homed is focused on offering easier migration of home directories from system-to-system, better home directory encryption handling, better self containment, new user record formats, and more.


For those wanting to learn more about Homed from Lennart, there is an hour long video recording talking specifically about this new systemd feature. See the WebM/VP9 recording or the MP4 recording.
5 Comments
Related News
Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Systemd Will Be Working To Improve Out-Of-Memory Linux Handling With Facebook OOMD
Systemd "Path Images" Feature Allows Mounting Images At Arbitrary Paths
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
Systemd In Ten Years Has Redefined The Linux Landscape
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Linux 5.6 Is The First Kernel For 32-Bit Systems Ready To Run Past Year 2038
Nouveau Still Pushing Forward In 2020 Thanks To Red Hat But Community Developers Leaving
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems