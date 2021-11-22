Star Labs StarBook Mk V Support Upstreamed In Coreboot

British Linux PC vendor Star Labs now has support for their StarBook Mk V laptop upstreamed into Coreboot, which marks their second product having this achievement.
Earlier this year the Star Labs LabTop Mk III/IV support was upstreamed into Coreboot. Now as of today the StarBook Mk V support has been upstreamed in Coreboot. While running on Coreboot, with the StarBook Mk V being Intel Tiger Lake based, it still is reliant on the closed-source Intel firmware support package (FSP) and Management Engine (ME). There are also blobs required for the ITE EC firmware and Intel Flash Descriptor.
This StarBook Mk V support has been verified to work on at least Microsoft Windows 10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, MX Linux 19.4, and Manjaro 21 without any known issues. The Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop comes with a choice of Core i3 or Core i7 Tiger Lake processor with Iris Xe Graphics, two DDR4 SO-DIMMs, AX201 WiFi, and standard M.2 PCIe storage.
In addition to scoring points with us for having upstream Coreboot support, Star Labs does also support LVFS/FWUPD for distributing of system firmware updates. This Coreboot port can be flashed when using FWUPD 1.5.6+.
Learn more about their current Tiger Lake based StarBook via StarLabs.systems. When purchasing from Star Labs is the option of having the device preloaded either with an AMI BIOS or Coreboot. Pricing starts at £777.
