Star Labs StarBook Mk V Support Upstreamed In Coreboot

British Linux PC vendor Star Labs now has support for their StarBook Mk V laptop upstreamed into Coreboot, which marks their second product having this achievement.Earlier this year the Star Labs LabTop Mk III/IV support was upstreamed into Coreboot. Now as of today the StarBook Mk V support has been upstreamed in Coreboot. While running on Coreboot, with the StarBook Mk V being Intel Tiger Lake based, it still is reliant on the closed-source Intel firmware support package (FSP) and Management Engine (ME). There are also blobs required for the ITE EC firmware and Intel Flash Descriptor.

This StarBook Mk V support has been verified to work on at least Microsoft Windows 10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, MX Linux 19.4, and Manjaro 21 without any known issues. The Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop comes with a choice of Core i3 or Core i7 Tiger Lake processor with Iris Xe Graphics, two DDR4 SO-DIMMs, AX201 WiFi, and standard M.2 PCIe storage.In addition to scoring points with us for having upstream Coreboot support, Star Labs does also support LVFS/FWUPD for distributing of system firmware updates. This Coreboot port can be flashed when using FWUPD 1.5.6+.Learn more about their current Tiger Lake based StarBook via StarLabs.systems . When purchasing from Star Labs is the option of having the device preloaded either with an AMI BIOS or Coreboot. Pricing starts at £777.