Star Labs StarBook Mk V Support Upstreamed In Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 22 November 2021 at 03:11 PM EST. 2 Comments
COREBOOT --
British Linux PC vendor Star Labs now has support for their StarBook Mk V laptop upstreamed into Coreboot, which marks their second product having this achievement.

Earlier this year the Star Labs LabTop Mk III/IV support was upstreamed into Coreboot. Now as of today the StarBook Mk V support has been upstreamed in Coreboot. While running on Coreboot, with the StarBook Mk V being Intel Tiger Lake based, it still is reliant on the closed-source Intel firmware support package (FSP) and Management Engine (ME). There are also blobs required for the ITE EC firmware and Intel Flash Descriptor.


This StarBook Mk V support has been verified to work on at least Microsoft Windows 10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, MX Linux 19.4, and Manjaro 21 without any known issues. The Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop comes with a choice of Core i3 or Core i7 Tiger Lake processor with Iris Xe Graphics, two DDR4 SO-DIMMs, AX201 WiFi, and standard M.2 PCIe storage.

In addition to scoring points with us for having upstream Coreboot support, Star Labs does also support LVFS/FWUPD for distributing of system firmware updates. This Coreboot port can be flashed when using FWUPD 1.5.6+.

Learn more about their current Tiger Lake based StarBook via StarLabs.systems. When purchasing from Star Labs is the option of having the device preloaded either with an AMI BIOS or Coreboot. Pricing starts at £777.
2 Comments
Related News
Libreboot 20211122 Rebases Against Newer Coreboot, Drops "Very Bloated" TianoCore
Coreboot 4.15 Released With New System76 Laptops, More ASUS Motherboards
A Number Of System76 Laptop Coreboot Ports Reach Mainline
Coreboot Making Progress On Running More Of It In 64-bit Mode
ASRock Rack Has One Of The Best, Most Open-Source Firmware x86 Server Motherboards
Coreboot Is Ridding Its Need For Intel's FSP-T Blob
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation
Mesa 21.3 Released With Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing, Much Better Zink