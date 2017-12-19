Solus Releases Updated Linux Steam Integration With Snapd Support

One of several side projects by the Solus Linux distribution project has been linux-steam-integration as a means of a helper package to improve the integration of the Steam client and Steam games running on Linux. LSI applies workarounds and other optimizations to get Steam games running better on Linux.
The Linux Steam Integration project's pillars are on upping the security, compatibility and performance of Steam Linux games. LSI is available not only for Solus but other Linux distributions like Arch and Fedora too. Out today is the Linux System Integration 0.7.2 release.
Linux Steam Integration 0.7.2 has initial support for Snapd as working on sandboxing Steam in a Snap, a new Unity 3D game engine workaround, enhanced vendor rules, a new general purpose binary, and "massively enhanced" shim system.
This update also has a number of library changes, support for the XDG specification within the shim code, and other improvements.
More details on this update at Solus-Project.com.
