Sailfish OS 3.2 Released With Better Hardware Adaptation Support
Jolla has outed Sailfish OS "Torronsuo" or more easily known as the version 3.2 update for this mobile Linux-based largely proprietary operating system.

Sailfish OS 3.2 does come with updated hardware support, which now allows for Jolla's mobile OS to run on the likes of the Sony Xperia 10.

Sailfish OS 3.2 also features improvements to the calling experience, a better onboarding experience with different usability enhancements, a much better "Clock" application, less frequent battery notifications, better WLAN/WiFi editing, better Twitter support within the Sailfish Browser, and many other changes.

More details on Sailfish OS 3.2 via the Jolla blog.
