SDL2 Gets Better Support For Xbox / PS4 / Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers

Sam Lantinga of Valve has contributed better support for some popular game controllers to the SDL2 library.
Within the latest SDL2 development code, HIDAPI joystick drivers have been added to this library for providing more consistent support for the Xbox, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. HIDAPI is a multi-platform library for HID devices on Windows/Linux/macOS and now this unified code is used across platforms.
In the process of integrating this HIDAPI library support, SDL2 has also added to its API functions for game controller and joystick rumble modes for toggling simple force feedback.
This big addition improving the Xbox/PS4/Switch controller support across platforms for Simple DirectMedia Layer 2 can be found via this commit. SDL 2.0.9 remains the next release under development.
