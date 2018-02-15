Rust 1.24 Released WIth "rustfmt" Preview & Incremental Compilation By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 15 February 2018 at 02:18 PM EST. 3 Comments
A fairly notable update to the Rust programming language compiler and its components is available today.

With Rust 1.24 first up is a preview release of rustfmt, an official utility for formatting Rust code. Rustfmt applies a standard style of formatting to existing Rustlang code and is similar to the other LLVM-based code formatters.

Also notable to Rust 1.24 is that incremental compilation is now enabled by default after they have worked on it the past year and a half. Incremental compilation allows speeding up the compile time of Rust code on subsequent compilers by no longer re-compiling the entire project when there were likely only small code changes between code compiles. Thus faster build times for large Rust code-bases seeing frequent changes.

There is also continued work on the Rust libraries and other improvements as outlined at Rust-Lang.org.
