A fairly notable update to the Rust programming language compiler and its components is available today.
With Rust 1.24 first up is a preview release of rustfmt, an official utility for formatting Rust code. Rustfmt applies a standard style of formatting to existing Rustlang code and is similar to the other LLVM-based code formatters.
Also notable to Rust 1.24 is that incremental compilation is now enabled by default after they have worked on it the past year and a half. Incremental compilation allows speeding up the compile time of Rust code on subsequent compilers by no longer re-compiling the entire project when there were likely only small code changes between code compiles. Thus faster build times for large Rust code-bases seeing frequent changes.
There is also continued work on the Rust libraries and other improvements as outlined at Rust-Lang.org.
3 Comments