More RadeonSI Optimizations Land In Mesa 22.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 November 2021 at 12:09 PM EST. Add A Comment
Well known AMD OpenGL open-source driver developer Marek Olšák managed to land yet more performance optimizations this week into Mesa 22.0.

Even with many strides made to Mesa this autumn around optimizing workstation OpenGL performance with a focus on workload exposure from SPECViewPerf, Marek is continuing into the holiday season with more optimizations abound. The changes are building up for Mesa 22.0 that will be released in Q1.

Merged this week included culling primitives in an NGG geometry shader. Though at the moment Marek isn't aware of any actual applications that will benefit from this Next-Gen Geometry based culling. But Marek noted it was "easier than expected" and got the hopeful improvement merged.

Another merge had more culling improvements. A third pull added shader culling for small lines, clip planes/distances, better line rasterization, and other improvements across 13 patches.

Given the work on RadeonSI in recent times continuing to be quite aggressive and at the same time all the work going into Mesa's Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation, it will be interesting to see a fresh RadeonSI vs. Zink battle shortly on Phoronix.
