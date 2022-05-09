AMD Radeon ProRender Adds Support For Khronos' ANARI
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 May 2022 at 06:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Radeon ProRender as AMD's physically-based rendering engine has added support for The Khronos Group's ANARI analytical rendering interface for 3D data visualizations.

Last year the ANARI 1.0 provisional specification was published for this industry standard effort around scalable 3D data visualizations. ANARI has been focused on reducing the fragmentation of different APIs from multiple vendors when it comes to the variety of data visualization software out there. The goal is for ANARI to be a common specification targeted by the visualization software and in turn implemented across the various CPU/GPU vendor libraries.


ANARI


While still in 1.0 provisional form, the latest achievement for ANARI is AMD's Radeon ProRender now adding support for this analytic rendering interface.


A brief announcement was posted this morning on GPUOpen.com of ProRender now supporting ANARI. The Radeon ProRender integration for ANARI is open-source under an Apache 2.0 license and available from GitHub. The ANARI integration works for both Windows and Linux.


Hopefully it won't be too much longer before seeing the firmed up ANARI 1.0 and beginning to see more industry software targeting this latest Khronos initiative. Learn more about ANARI on Khronos.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV's Vulkan Ray-Tracing LBVH Extended Back To All GCN GPUs
AMD Radeon Linux Graphics Driver Prepares PSR2 / PSR-SU MPO Capability
AMDGPU Linux Driver Enabling New "LSDMA" Block
AMD Begins Working On "GFX11" Support For Open-Source Mesa Linux Graphics (RDNA3)
AMD Continues Posting New Patch Series For Next-Gen RDNA3 GPUs
AMD Posts Linux Driver Patches For New "VCN 4.0" IP Block
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Linux 5.19 To Help With Reporting A Connected Device's Physical Location
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source