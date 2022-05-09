AMD Radeon ProRender Adds Support For Khronos' ANARI

Radeon ProRender as AMD's physically-based rendering engine has added support for The Khronos Group's ANARI analytical rendering interface for 3D data visualizations.
Last year the ANARI 1.0 provisional specification was published for this industry standard effort around scalable 3D data visualizations. ANARI has been focused on reducing the fragmentation of different APIs from multiple vendors when it comes to the variety of data visualization software out there. The goal is for ANARI to be a common specification targeted by the visualization software and in turn implemented across the various CPU/GPU vendor libraries.
ANARI
While still in 1.0 provisional form, the latest achievement for ANARI is AMD's Radeon ProRender now adding support for this analytic rendering interface.
A brief announcement was posted this morning on GPUOpen.com of ProRender now supporting ANARI. The Radeon ProRender integration for ANARI is open-source under an Apache 2.0 license and available from GitHub. The ANARI integration works for both Windows and Linux.
Hopefully it won't be too much longer before seeing the firmed up ANARI 1.0 and beginning to see more industry software targeting this latest Khronos initiative. Learn more about ANARI on Khronos.org.
Add A Comment