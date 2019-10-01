RMS: No Radical Changes In GNU Project
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 9 October 2019
With Stallman sticking around as head of the GNU and with that the Free Software Foundation re-evaluating their GNU relationship, Richard Stallman is already saying there will be no major changes to the project he founded.

RMS yesterday sent out a new message on the matter (though it only cleared the mailing list moderation queue a few minutes ago) on info-gnu. His newest message is simply:
As Chief GNUisance, I'd like to reassure the community that there won't be any radical changes in the GNU Project's goals, principles and policies.

I would like to make incremental changes in how some decisions are made, because I won't be here forever and we need to ready others to make GNU Project decisions when I can no longer do so. But these won't lead to unbounded or radical changes.

This is while many individuals are still calling for him to step aside as head of the GNU Project.
