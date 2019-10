RMS: No Radical Changes In GNU Project

As Chief GNUisance, I'd like to reassure the community that there won't be any radical changes in the GNU Project's goals, principles and policies.



I would like to make incremental changes in how some decisions are made, because I won't be here forever and we need to ready others to make GNU Project decisions when I can no longer do so. But these won't lead to unbounded or radical changes.



--

Dr Richard Stallman

With Stallman sticking around as head of the GNU and with that the Free Software Foundation re-evaluating their GNU relationship , Richard Stallman is already saying there will be no major changes to the project he founded.RMS yesterday sent out a new message on the matter (though it only cleared the mailing list moderation queue a few minutes ago) on info-gnu . His newest message is simply:This is while many individuals are still calling for him to step aside as head of the GNU Project.