FreeSync Support For RADV Vulkan Driver Blocked By Lack Of Config System
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 April 2019 at 11:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
With the Linux 5.0 kernel the AMDGPU landed its support for FreeSync / Variable Rate Refresh support and that's already been joined by FreeSync/VRR support within Mesa's RadeonSI OpenGL driver. But FreeSync support for the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver has been delayed -- a merge request is now open but it's not expected to be merged at this point for a lack of a configuration management system.

For several weeks now there's been an initial RADV FreeSync patch for testing albeit not extensively tested and some users running into problems with it. But more pressing that is preventing the RADV FreeSync support from landing in Mesa 19.1 is the lack of a config system to allow whitelisting/blacklisting of the functionality on a per-game/app basis.

The RadeonSI driver already has per-game/app blacklisting to ensure FreeSync doesn't get triggered for different desktop compositors, media players, and other OpenGL-using scenarios where FreeSync usage isn't intended for various issues. That per-app handling is done using DriConf and available to Mesa OpenGL drivers, but currently there isn't such mechanisms for the Mesa Vulkan drivers.

RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen commented on this third-party MR attempt, "what is missing is a config to enable or disable freesync per application. If you look at radeonsi there is an extensive list of applications for which not to enable freesync, because it is not the right thing for non-games (like browsers or media players). So integration with a config system and making that config is what is blocking upstreaming this."

Getting such an extensive config system in place unfortunately is not trivial. While Vulkan is mostly used by games at this point, there is also the Vulkan back-ends for GTK4, GStreamer, and a growing number of other software use-cases where FreeSync support might not work correctly if it's enabled unconditionally.

Those wanting to test the RADV FreeSync support yourself can apply this patch for testing purposes.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RadeonSI Gallium3D In Mesa 19.1 Enables Parallel Shader Compile Support
Radeon's AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Picks Up A Warhammer II Optimization
AMD Sends In Their Initial AMDGPU Driver Updates For Linux 5.2
AMDVLK 2019.Q1.9 Driver Enables Memory Priority & Budget Extensions Plus Optimizations
More AMD FreeSync Patches Likely Coming To Linux 5.2
AMDVLK Has A Small Weekly Code Push For GDC 2019 Week
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features