Mesa 19.2 R600 Gallium3D Can Advertise OpenGL 4.5 With Select GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 June 2019 at 08:57 AM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA --
A change merged to Mesa 19.2 last month has the R600 Gallium3D driver officially advertising OpenGL 4.5 support.

This Gallium3D driver is what provides Linux OpenGL support from the Radeon HD 2000 "R600" through Radeon HD 6000 (pre-GCN) series. Granted, only the Radeon HD 5800 and HD 6900 series is currently able to offer OpenGL 4.x support out-of-the-box with Mesa right now until the FP64 emulation support is all in place for being able to flip on GL_ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 that otherwise blocks OpenGL 4.0 support.

But if you are running an HD 5800/6900 series graphics card still, it's possible to hit OpenGL 4.5 with Mesa code in recent weeks. The last GL 4.5 blocker for R600g was the GL_KHR_robustness extension and that was taken care of. Confirmed in this commit that slipped under my radar until being pointed out by a Phoronix reader, R600 now marks GL 4.5 as "DONE."

While advertising OpenGL 4.5, the Radeon HD 5800/6900 series hardware is still too slow for playing most of today's modern Linux games (not to mention the newer game ports being Vulkan-based and using DXVK with Vulkan for Steam Play is a more performant experience, but pre-GCN hardware won't see a Vulkan driver) but it's nice that the milestone is finally reached.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.1 Now Aiming For Release Next Week With Its Many OpenGL/Vulkan Improvements
Mesa 19.1-RC4 Released With More RadeonSI, Lima, Vulkan Fixes
Intel Gallium3D Gets Another Performance Optimization Around IO Vectorization
OpenGL 4.6 / SPIR-V Support Might Be Inching Closer For Mesa Drivers
Mesa 19.0.5 Released As The Series Approaches The End
Mesa 19.1-RC3 Brings NIR, Vulkan Driver Fixes & Other Changes
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May