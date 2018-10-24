Qt Drafts A Code of Conduct To Have A Formal Line About Unacceptable Behavior
The Qt Project has been the latest open-source community constructing a Code of Conduct. The motivation for this CoC in the Qt camp has been driven to "establish a formal line-in-the-sand about what is unacceptable behavior. We want new members of the Qt community to feel comfortable and accepted, and we want to foster a healthy working environment for both current and new members."

Qt has formed a Code of Conduct committee and started off with the Contributor Convenant as their starting point of this new document. The current proposed Code of Conduct can be found via Qt's code review.

The Qt project hopes this will invite more people to contribute to Qt and to be comfortable while doing so regardless of background or personal preferences. Qt's Code of Conduct Committee will have at least three members for clarifying their standards as well as responding to any unacceptable behavior brought to its attention.

The CoC proposal was also posted today to the Qt list for further discussion by Qt developers before being ratified.
