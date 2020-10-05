Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 5 October 2020
Python 3.9 is out today as the newest feature update to this extremely popular language in open-source crowds.

Python 3.9 brings a new PEG-based parser to CPython as a replacement to the previous LL-based parser, multi-processing improvements, fast access to module state from methods of C extension types, and a number of other interpreter improvements. Python 3.9 on the syntax side brings union operators for dict, type hinting generics in standard collections, relaxed grammar restrictions on decorators, and there is support with string methods to remove prefixes and suffices. Python 3.9 also includes IANA time zone database support in the standard library with zoneinfo and various other improvements.

More details on the Python 3.9 improvements via the what's new documentation.

Moving forward, the Python folks are now planning for annual time-based CPython releases to come every October.
