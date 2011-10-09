Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
Valve and their partners have issued a new version of Proton for powering Steam Play to enjoy Windows games on Linux.

Last week was Proton 6.3-5 RC while now that version has been promoted to stable.

Proton 6.3-5 has an expanded number of games that should now be playable, including the likes of Civilization VI, Crypt Stalker, Far Cry, Hogs of War, Secret of Mana, Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019, and others. Meanwhile there are rendering improvements too for a number of games including Resident Evil 2/3, Metal Gear Solid V, Bloodstained, Deep Rock Galactic, and Team Sonic Racing.

Proton 6.3-5 also brings a fix for Cyberpunk 2077 and other game fixes.

Proton 6.3-5 also has improved GPU device selection, improved controller support, and better support for container-based builds. DXVK 1.9 is powering the Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan translations which by itself also means lower presentation latency in some cases, an environment variable controlled frame limiter option, expanded texture format support, and other fixes. VKD3D-Proton has also been updated against its latest state for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan.

Proton 6.3-5 should now be appearing as an option within Steam for Steam Play while for the full change-log or obtaining the source for this downstream flavor of Wine can be found at GitHub.
