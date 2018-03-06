Work Is Underway On Assembler, Shader Support For Chai Open-Source Mali GPU Driver
Last month we reported on work resuming with the Mali T700 series open-source GPU driver called Chai. It's continued with the lead developer now working on an Assembler and soon beginning work on shaders.

Alyssa Rosenzweig who has been working on this open-source Mali T700 driver from where the Lima project left off several years ago continues making progress.

Work has begun on an open-source assembler and textures are next up in the pipeline for working on. Following that work is expected to begin on reviving the driver's NIR compiler and from there starting to develop a Mesa/Gallium3D driver.

Those interested in ARM Mali reverse-engineered, open-source graphics can read the latest from Rosenzweig's blog.
