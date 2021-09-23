Lennart: Linux Comes Up Short Around Disk Encryption, Authenticated Boot Security
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 23 September 2021
Most Linux distributions are currently coming up short from offering adequate security around full disk encryption and authenticated boot. Prominent Linux developer Lennart Poettering even argues that your data is "probably more secure if stored on current ChromeOS, Android, Windows or macOS devices."

Lead systemd developer Lennart Poettering wrote a lengthy blog post today around the state of authenticated boot and disk encryption on Linux. While many Linux distributions offer full-disk encryption, offer UEFI SecureBoot, and begun embracing TPMs, many of the technologies aren't being used to their best potential yet especially now by default / out-of-the-box.

Lennart's short summary of the situation is:
In his blog post he outlines the current technologies, the issues at hand, and areas for improvement in improving authentication and providing better security.

There are some pull requests pending to the likes of systemd for better improving security, so that work still needs time to be upstreamed, but it will also depend upon Linux distribution vendors to begin making use of these features too when available. See Lennart's blog for all of the interesting technical details and current Linux shortcomings.
